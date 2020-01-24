Sonia Gandhi, Rahul meet Chhattisgarh CM, ministers

According to sources, the two top Congress leaders exchanged notes with the leaders from Chhattisgarh and urged them to work towards the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the promises made to them.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and a delegation of ministers, mayors and chairpersons of municipal councils of the state.
According to sources, the two top Congress leaders exchanged notes with the leaders from Chhattisgarh and urged them to work towards the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the promises made to them.AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh P L Punia was also present during the meeting.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:45 pm