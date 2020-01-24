App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul meet Chhattisgarh CM, ministers

According to sources, the two top Congress leaders exchanged notes with the leaders from Chhattisgarh and urged them to work towards the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the promises made to them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and a delegation of ministers, mayors and chairpersons of municipal councils of the state.

According to sources, the two top Congress leaders exchanged notes with the leaders from Chhattisgarh and urged them to work towards the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the promises made to them.

AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh P L Punia was also present during the meeting.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Bhupesh Baghel #Chhattisgarh #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.