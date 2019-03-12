Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi say museum at Sabarmati Ashram 'very inspiring'

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 12 visited the museum at the Sabarmati Ashram and termed the place as "very inspiring".

After attending a prayer meet at the ashram to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi, both the leaders visited the museum in the premises and wrote their remarks in the visitors' book.

"It is most inspiring for me to visit this museum... We are inspired by him (Mahatma Gandhi), his life, his sacrifice," Sonia Gandhi wrote in the book.

Rahul Gandhi lauded the museum authorities for keeping the essence of the Father of the Nation alive at the place.

"A very inspiring place. Thank you for keeping the flame of our leader alive," he wrote in the visitors' book.

Senior Congress leaders were at the ashram to attend an all-religion prayer meet ahead of the party's working committee meet and a public rally.

The party leaders sought to give a symbolic message to the people of the country by remembering Mahatma and his ideals of non-violence and tolerance.

March 12 also marks the anniversary of the famous 'Dandi March' started by Mahatma Gandhi from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 1930 with a group of Satyagrahis.

Later, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other party leaders paid tributes to martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak before proceeding for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet.