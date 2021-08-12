Sonia Gandhi might invite Opposition leaders for dinner: Report

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will likely host a dinner for Opposition leaders, India Today has reported.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be invited, the report said. Stalin, Banerjee, and Thackeray are the heads of their respective political parties - DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Shiv Sena.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is part of the government in Maharashtra, will also be invited to the dinner.

The meeting comes after the Monsoon session of the Parliament ended two days before the scheduled date of closing. The proceedings of the session were disrupted after the Opposition members pressed for discussions on the Pegasus Project Report, farmers' protests, and price rise.

NDTV separately reported that Gandhi has invited Banerjee, Thackeray, Stalin for a virtual meeting on August 20. Pawar and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren are also among those invited to the meeting.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, one of the 'G-23' members, had recently held an Opposition meeting at his residence in Delhi.

Pawar, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, TMC's Derek O'Brien and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference were among those who attended the dinner.