Sonia Gandhi meets party leaders to finalise plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday chaired a meeting of top party leaders from across the country to finalise plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

The meeting was attended by former PM Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretaries and in charges of various states, state government chiefs and CLP leaders, among others.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting.

While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy were present at the meeting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel did not attend.

Kamal Nath is battling infighting in the MP Congress. Party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia was, however, present at the meeting.

Sources said the meeting will discuss and deliberate plans to celebrate the completion of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.