Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi meets party leaders to finalise plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

The meeting was attended by former PM Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretaries and in charges of various states, state government chiefs and CLP leaders, among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday chaired a meeting of top party leaders from across the country to finalise plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting.

Close

While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy were present at the meeting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel did not attend.

Kamal Nath is battling infighting in the MP Congress. Party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia was, however, present at the meeting.

Sources said the meeting will discuss and deliberate plans to celebrate the completion of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Among other leaders present were Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Pate, AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Mallilkarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 11:54 am

tags #India #Politics

