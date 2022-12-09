 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonia Gandhi may join Bharat Jodo Yatra Monday as part of 'Mahila Shakti Padyatra': Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Dec 09, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi is in Rajasthan on her 76th birthday and is spending time with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Monday when women will walk as part of the 'Mahila Shakti Padyatra' of the party, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Ramesh also released two short videos highlighting the issues of economic hardships and on the message of unity - two underlying themes of the yatra.

''Bharat Jodo Yatra has three themes -- economic disparities, social polarisation and political dictatorship. These have been highlighted in the yatra,'' he said.

Asked if Sonia Gandhi will join the yatra, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said she is on a private visit to Rajasthan.

''She is celebrating her 76th birthday today. We all, the nation and the party, join in wishing her a long, healthy life...It is possible that she would join (the yatra) on the 12th (December).