Sonia Gandhi likely to helm Congress till after Assembly polls: Report

Sonia Gandhi, who was appointed the interim Congress president on August 10, is likely to hold that post until the Assembly elections scheduled to take place in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, among other states, conclude.

According to a report by The Hindu, Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), is expected to be at the helm of the party at least for the next six months, since no inter-party elections are expected to take place within this time frame.

According to the report, the resolution appointing Gandhi as the interim president did not provide any timeline as to when the elections for the next president are expected to be held. The report states that the issue was not discussed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, after which Gandhi's name was announced.

Moreover, Congress' constitution does not provide a time limit for an interim president either and does not include a timeline to find a successor. Congress leaders told the newspaper that the party cannot prepare for the Assembly polls and go through elections for the party president together.

This effectively means that Gandhi could be at the helm of the party until the round of elections— also including Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled for February next year, and Bihar state elections later in 2020— conclude.

The report also states that Gandhi was appointed as a compromise between the old guard of the party and younger leaders. Party insiders told the newspaper that this was because under Gandhi's leadership, former party president, Rahul Gandhi, will continue to have say in party matters.

"Sonia Gandhi told us that Rahul will not come here because he doesn’t want to be bullied by the CWC into changing his mind," a CWC member said.

The report also states that while names of leaders like Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge were doing the rounds for the top post before the CWC meeting, their names did not come up during the consultation process.