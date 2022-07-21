English
    Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 2 hours of questioning

    The questioning began around 12:30 pm after completion of some formalities like verification of summons and signature in the attendance sheet, sources said.

    PTI
    July 21, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    Sonia Gandhi

    The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday recorded the statement of Congress president Sonia Gandhi for two hours in the National Herald money laundering case and ended the session for the day on her request as she is recovering from Covid, officials said.

    Gandhi, 75, arrived at the ED headquarters located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

    The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
    PTI
