    Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

    Moneycontrol News
    October 06, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, participating in a public event of the party after a long gap.

    Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked besides her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya district of Karnataka.

    A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar, walked along with the Gandhis. Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowds which jostled to get a glimpse of the Congress president.

    This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted coronavirus twice and was also hospitalised. Sonia Gandhi has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons.

    She had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in August 2016 where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent a surgery. The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8.

    With the Yatra, the Congress said it wants to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led Central government.

    (With PTI inputs)

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo Yatra #India #Karnataka #Politics #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 10:13 am
