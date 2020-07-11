App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi holds meet with Congress Lok Sabha MPs to discuss political, COVID-19 situation in India

According to sources, she also discussed the current political situation and the key issues that would be raised by the Congress in the next Parliament session where the party will seek to corner the government on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Sino-India standoff at Ladakh.

PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha MPs through video conferencing on Saturday and is learnt to have discussed with them the COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to sources, she also discussed the current political situation and the key issues that would be raised by the Congress in the next Parliament session where the party will seek to corner the government on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Sino-India standoff at Ladakh.

The Congress has been critical of the BJP-led government over various issues, especially its handling of the pandemic as COVID-19 cases have risen exponentially after the easing of the lockdown, and the situation at the border with China in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent standoff with Chinese troops on June 15.

The Congress has also been slamming the government not granting financial relief to the poor. It has demanded cash transfer into bank accounts of the poor and deprived sections.

The party has also been raising the issue of rise in petrol and diesel prices and demanded reduction in fuel charges after slack in global crude oil price.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #India #Politics

