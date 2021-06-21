MARKET NEWS

Sonia Gandhi convenes meet on June 24 to discuss Congress' plan to hold protests against govt

In the meeting, which will be held virtually, party leaders will also discuss the current Covid and political situations. They will give their suggestions for taking on the government and reaching out to the people to highlight its failures, sources said.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's general secretaries and state in-charges on June 24 to chalk out a strategy to plan protests against the government on issues such as the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Besides the hike in fuel prices, the Congress will also plan protests against the government over high inflation, the pace of Covid vaccination and handling of the pandemic, they said.

The economic situation of the country is also likely to figure during the discussions.

The meeting comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which is likely to start in July.

The Congress has been also attacking the government on issues related to the farmers' agitation against three new agri laws.

(With PTI inputs)
