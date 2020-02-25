App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi condemns Delhi violence, appeals for peace

Expressing deep condolences over the death of head constable Rattan Lal, Gandhi also expressed solidarity with his family.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat "ill-intentioned" forces that seek to divide the country on the basis of religion.

"There can be no space for violence in the land of Mahatma Gandhi, nor can there be any place in the country for forces that seek to impose their communal and divisive ideology on the people," the Congress leader said in a statement.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 08:37 am

tags #Delhi violence #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

