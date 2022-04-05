 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Congress Parliamentarians in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting in the central hall of Parliament.

Sources said Sonia Gandhi was in favour of holding the elections

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party and discussed the current political situation and the party's strategy in both houses of Parliament.

Congress Parliamentarians in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting in the central hall of Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present. This is the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) after the party's poll debacle in the recent assembly elections in five states.

The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Parliamentary party meet #Politics #Sonia Gandhi
first published: Apr 5, 2022 10:45 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.