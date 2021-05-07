Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of party MPs to discuss pandemic situation

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi, requested an immediate emergency use authorization of all vaccine candidates that have the required clearances.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday chaired a meeting of all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to assess the situation arising out of the second wave of COVID-19 and evolve a political strategy. Gandhi addressed the MPs and sought the views of the Congress parliamentarians on how to deal with the situation.

This is the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) after the Budget session of Parliament that ended in March.

This is her first internal interaction with party MPs after the Congress party's drubbing in recent assembly polls in five states, where it failed to wrest back Kerala and Assam and scored a zero in West Bengal.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the COVID situation in the country which is witnessing a record rise in cases.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598 with a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.