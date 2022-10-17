English
    Sonia Gandhi casts vote in Congress President polls

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi and cast her vote.

    October 17, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday cast her vote in the party's polls to elect her successor. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi and cast her vote.

    When asked by reporters about the polls, Sonia Gandhi said she had been waiting for this for long. Voting began on Monday in the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face-off for the post of AICC chief.

    Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot. Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters here and at party's polling booths in state offices across the country.

    Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Congress #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:18 am
