Sonia Gandhi being treated for respiratory tract infection, other post-COVID-19 symptoms at Ganga Ram Hospital: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday appointed Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) as the party's new Punjab chief.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is being treated for respiratory tract infection along with post-COVID-19 symptoms, the party said on July 17.



The 75-year-old leader is recovering at New Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital after a fungal infection was detected in her lower respiratory tract earlier this week, the party said.

“She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning,” a statement released by the party read. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a COVID-19 infection.

“She continues to be under close observation and treatment,” the statement read. Gandhi is being accompanied to the hospital by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were summoned by Enforcement Directorate for questioning regarding alleged money laundering in the case linked to National Herald newspaper. The agency, however, sent fresh summons for June 23 after Sonia Gandhi caught Covid-19 and sought more time.