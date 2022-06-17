English
    Sonia Gandhi being treated for respiratory tract infection, other post-COVID-19 symptoms at Ganga Ram Hospital: Congress

    The 75-year-old leader is recovering at New Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital after a fungal infection was detected in her lower respiratory tract earlier this week, the party said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Congress president Sonia Gandhi is being treated for respiratory tract infection along with post-COVID-19 symptoms, the party said on July 17.

    The 75-year-old leader is recovering at New Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital after a fungal infection was detected in her lower respiratory tract earlier this week, the party said.

    “She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning,” a statement released by the party read. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a COVID-19 infection.

    READ | National Herald Money Laundering case: Rahul Gandhi requests ED to defer questioning citing Sonia Gandhi's health

    “She continues to be under close observation and treatment,” the statement read. Gandhi is being accompanied to the hospital by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were summoned by Enforcement Directorate for questioning regarding alleged money laundering in the case linked to National Herald newspaper. The agency, however, sent fresh summons for June 23 after Sonia Gandhi caught Covid-19 and sought more time.

    Her son Rahul Gandhi was, however, questioned for three consecutive days till Wednesday. Rahul has been allowed to push back his next round of questioning to Monday after he cited his mother’s health.
    Tags: #Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #National Herald case #Politics
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 12:30 pm
