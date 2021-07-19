MARKET NEWS

Sonia Gandhi asks Congress MPs to strongly raise issues of price rise, farmers' stir, COVID-19 in Parliament

Party MPs would be moving adjournment motions in Lok Sabha to demand a discussion on these issues, party leaders said ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session from Monday.

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of party MPs from Lok Sabha where it was decided to vociferously raise issues of farmers' protest, price rise including of petrol and diesel and 'mismanagement' of COVID-19 in the House.

The issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale deal and the economic situation in the wake of rising unemployment would also be raised in both the Houses in the next few days, they said.

Chairing a virtual meeting of party MPs in Lok Sabha, the Congress chief urged the members to raise these issues strongly and take on the government in Parliament.

She said these issues were connected to the common man who was suffering due to the government's policies.

The Monsoon session of Parliament starts from Monday. Leaders of various opposition parties would be meeting in the morning in Parliament to decide on a joint strategy to take on the government and highlight its 'failures'.
PTI
Tags: #Congress #farmers #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi
first published: Jul 19, 2021 08:44 am

