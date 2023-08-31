Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive in Mumbai for INDIA alliance meet

The two-day meeting is expected to deliberate on the strategy and roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)The two-day meeting is expected to deliberate on the strategy and roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the INDIA alliance meeting.

They were welcomed by senior party leader and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ashok Chavan and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal arrived in the city earlier in the day.

Soon after his arrival, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press conference on the Adani issue at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). On Friday, he will visit Tilak Bhavan, the party headquarters in Mumbai.

The two-day meeting is expected to deliberate on the strategy and roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.