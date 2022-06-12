Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to COVID-related complications

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi due to COVID-19-related complications, the party said on June 12.
Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for the contagious disease on June 2.
The party, in a statement, confirmed that her condition is "stable" and she has been kept under observation at hospital.
"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes (sic)," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.
The Congress chief was hospitalised a day after the Enforcement Directorate had summoned her for questioning on June 23 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.
Gandhi was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she got infected with COVID-19, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.
Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to be questioned in the same case on June 13.
The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.
With PTI inputs