Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia criticises Modi govt of 'compromising democracy'

The former INC-president was addressing the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee, which met for the first time under the chairmanship of party chief Rahul Gandhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi today lashed out at the Modi government, saying the people of the country have to be rescued from a "dangerous regime" that is "compromising" India's democracy.

In her address to the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee, which met for the first time under the chairmanship of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi also cautioned the people about the "reign of despair and fear" heaped upon India's deprived and poor.

The former president of the Indian National Congress (INC) said the rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his "desperation" reflecting that the "reverse countdown" of the Modi government has begun.

“We are committed to make alliances work and we are all with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour. We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising with the democracy of India,” she added.
