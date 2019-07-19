App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 12:52 PM IST

Sonbhadra clash: Five officials suspended, 29 accused arrested, said CM Yogi Adityanath

About the incident, the UP CM said that 29 persons including main accused Yagya Dutt have been arrested.

Promising justice to those killed in the Sonbhadra clash, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 19 said the sub divisional magistrate and four other officials were suspended and 29 people arrested.

A committee under the additional chief secretary (Revenue) has also been constituted and will give its report within 10 days, the chief minister said.

Ten people were killed and 28 injured on Wednesday when they resisted an attempt by the village headman and his supporters to take possession of 90 bighas of disputed land in Sonbhadra district's Ghorawal area.

"Despite dispute between the two factions in the past and apprehensions of breach of peace adequate action was not taken by officers. SDM, Circle officer and Inspector--all posted in Ghorawal have been suspended on basis of the probe committee, constituted on July 17, report. Beat sub-inspector and constable have also been suspended," the CM said while making a statement in the state assembly.

About the incident, the CM said that 29 persons including main accused Yagya Dutt have been arrested. 10 persons were killed and 28 injured in the incident, he added.

Yogi said the land dispute, which led to the clash was old and was there since 1955 and there were a number of cases pending in revenue courts and criminal cases filed by both factions.

"A three member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) has been constituted to give its report within 10 days on the land dispute. It will take note of the dispute by going through revenue records and give its recommendations," the CM said.

Additional Director General (Varanasi Zone) has also been asked to probe cases registered between two sides in Sonebhadra before July 17, the CM said.

"Responsibility will be fixed and justice will be given to the victims. Those involved in the act will not be spared," the CM said.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 12:43 pm

