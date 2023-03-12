 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Some people trying to defame country: CM Yogi Adityanath over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

Addressing an event in Gorakhpur, the CM said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making the country famous in the world, some people are "trying to defame" the country.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in London, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said when India's dominance on global platforms is growing, some people are criticising the country on foreign land.

Those who are criticising Indian democracy today are the same people who left no stone unturned to strangle democracy itself when they were given a chance, Adityanath said without taking any name.

Addressing an event in Gorakhpur, he added that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making the country famous in the world, some people are "trying to defame" the country.

The chief minister said these people criticise the country when they are abroad, and when they are home, they criticise Uttar Pradesh while they are in Kerala and Kerala when they are in Delhi.