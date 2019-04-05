App
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Some people lose their sleep when India hits back at terrorists: PM Modi

The governments of 'Bua' (Mayawati) and 'Babua' (Akhilesh Yadav) released terror accused and were kind to them, Modi alleged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Some people lose their sleep when India hits back at terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on April 5 while launching a broadside against opposition parties who he claimed were putting the lives and future of the people in danger.

Addressing a rally in this Uttar Pradesh town ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11, the prime minister said "some people" did not like the fact that terrorists were being given a reply in their own language.

"After the terrorist attack, should I have remained silent or attacked," he asked the gathering, referring to the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

"Terrorists are being given a reply in their own language... this is not liked by some people who lose their sleep when India hits back," he said.

When Pakistan is exposed in front of the world, "these people" start speaking in its favour, Modi said.

"Be it the Congress, the SP or the BSP, they have put your life and future in danger," the prime minister told the crowd gathered in this Uttar Pradesh town with a sizeable Muslim population.

The governments of 'Bua' (Mayawati) and 'Babua' (Akhilesh Yadav) released terror accused and were kind to them, Modi alleged.

The prime minister said he had not let the country hang its head in shame in the five years he had been in power, stressing that the country's reputation and image was higher than it had been ever been.

"I would like to thank the government of UAE and people of UAE for honouring me with the Zayed medal...this is not an award given to Modi but to the Indian people," he said.

He said on April 4 that he accepts the prestigious 'Order of Zayed' conferred on him by the United Arab Emirates with utmost humility.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 01:49 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

