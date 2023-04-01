 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Some people have given 'supari' to dent my image with support from few inside and outside India: PM Modi

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Modi's veiled attack on Congress comes amid a slugfest between the Grand Old Party and BJP over Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under brutal attack in India" remarks in the UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people are hellbent to sully his image and they have given a "supari" (contract) for this purpose colluding with certain people sitting in India and also outside the country.

Modi's veiled attack on Congress comes amid a slugfest between the Grand Old Party and BJP over Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under brutal attack in India" remarks in the UK and Germany taking note of Rahul's disqualification from Lok Sabha. The BJP has accused the Congress of "inviting foreign powers" for interfering in India's internal matters.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station after flagging off the semi-high-speed Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

"There are some people in our country who have been determined since 2014, spoken publicly and declared their resolve that they will tarnish Modi's image. For this, they have given 'supari' (contract) to various people.