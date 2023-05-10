Some people don't want to see anything good happen in country: PM Modi

In a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said some people are so full of negativity that they don't want to see anything good happen in the country and only like to create controversy.

At a function in Rajasthan's Nathdwara town, Modi said those who measure everything with votes are unable to devise plans keeping the country in mind.

"Because of this thinking, priority was not given to infrastructure development in the country," he said without naming anyone.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was present at the function besides other state leaders.

Significantly, before Modi's address, Gehlot had drawn the prime minister's attention to pending projects, including Dungarpur-Ratlam via Banswara rail line, Karauli-Sarmathura rail line and national project status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

Gehlot also said that the opposition should be respected in democracy and that Prime Minister Modi "will also move in this direction".

"If this is done, the ruling dispensation and the opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour," he said.

Addressing the programme after launching various infrastructure development projects in the state, Modi said, "Some people in the country have become victims of such a distorted ideology; they are so full of negativity that they do not want to see anything good happen in the country. They only like to create controversy".

He said those filled with negativity neither have a vision nor capability to think beyond their selfish political motive.

History is witness that for sustainable and rapid development, it is necessary to create modern infrastructure along with a basic system, the prime minister said.

"If sufficient number of medical colleges had already been built, then there would have been no shortage of doctors. If every house would have started getting water earlier, then Jal Jeevan Mission would not have to be started," he said.

He said Rajasthan has also suffered for not building infrastructure with

foresight.

"You know how difficult it was to come and go in this desert due to lack of connectivity. Be it farming or business activities, everything was difficult," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the achievement of his government.

Calling today's society as aspirational, Modi said it is the responsibility of the government to meet the aspirations of the people who want more facilities.

He said his government is giving maximum emphasis to modern infrastructure.

"Modern infrastructure increases connectivity in cities and villages, increases convenience and improves people's lives as well as accelerates development. When we talk about the vision of a developed India in the coming 25 years, then this modern infrastructure is emerging as a new force at its core," he said.

The prime minister said unprecedented investment is being made in all types of infrastructure in the country and work is progressing at a fast pace.

Investment on infrastructure, he said, has a direct impact on development and employment opportunities are created and the benefits go to the people.

During the programme, Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated infrastructure development projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, BJP state president and Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Banswara-Dungarpur MLA Kanakmal Katara, PWD minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Jatav were also present in the function.

Earlier, Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in the town.