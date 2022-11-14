English
    Some people conspiring against Bengal, trying to defame us: Mamata Banerjee

    PTI
    November 14, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a conspiracy is being hatched against the state, and the ruling TMC is being defamed as a part of the exercise.

    Amid the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify these.

    "A conspiracy is being hatched against the state. A malicious campaign has been unleashed against the government and the TMC as a part of it," she said at a programme here.

    "If a person has committed any mistake, one should be given a chance to rectify those mistakes. If someone got involved in any wrongdoing, the law will take its own course. But a media trial is going on," Banerjee said.
    PTI
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:59 pm