'Some people' are shocked when they hear words like 'Om', 'cow': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 said that "some people" get shocked when they hear words like "cow" and "Om".

"It is unfortunate that in India there are some people who are gripped with fear when they hear the words 'Om' or 'cow'. They think our nation has relegated to the 16th Century," PM Modi said while speaking at the launch of a disease prevention programme for livestock at Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

"These ideas are used by those who want to destroy our country," PM Modi added.

The programme, called the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock, will receive 100 percent funding from the central government till 2024.

The Rs 12,652 crore programme aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against FMD. The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against Brucellosis.

The programme has two components – to control the diseases by 2025, and eradication by 2030.

PM Modi also launched the National Artificial Insemination Programme before interacting with farmers.