Some people are pursuing politics of hate, trying to divide the country says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Apr 22, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that some people are trying to divide the nation by pursuing politics of hate and said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".

Banerjee, speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz at the city's Red Road, also urged people to unite and ensure that the right-wing BJP is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

