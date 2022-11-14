 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Some people are conspiring against Bengal, trying to defame us: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST

She slammed BJP leaders for engaging in ”anti-Bengal act” for urging the Centre to block funds for various welfare funds for the state. Amid the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify these.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said a conspiracy is being hatched against the state and the ruling TMC is being defamed as a part of the exercise.

She slammed BJP leaders for engaging in ”anti-Bengal act” for urging the Centre to block funds for various welfare funds for the state. Amid the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify these.

”A conspiracy is being hatched against the state. A malicious campaign has been unleashed against the government and the TMC as a part of it. Those who don’t like Bengal keep maligning us (TMC) and hatching conspiracies,” she said at a programme for students organized by the state government on Children’s Day.

The entire system cannot be maligned if ”one or two people” have committed any mistake, she said. ”If you work, you tend to make mistakes. Don’t we get hurt while walking on the road? We need to rectify our errors. If someone has made any mistake, it should be fixed. Law must follow its own course. But some people don’t like Bengal and engage in constant slander,” Banerjee said.

Her comments came in the backdrop of the recent arrest of Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya for his alleged involvement in ”irregularities” in recruiting primary school teachers.

In July, the ED arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, while the CBI arrested TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in August for being allegedly involved in cattle smuggling.