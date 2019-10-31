App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 09:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Some forces' may try to create fissures: Sharad Pawar on Ayodhya

Pawar made the remarks at the meeting of the NCP MLAs, who re-elected the party's lawmaker from Baramati, Ajit Pawar, as their legislature party leader.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
NCP president Sharad Pawar addresses the media at his residence, in Mumbai (Image: PTI)
NCP president Sharad Pawar addresses the media at his residence, in Mumbai (Image: PTI)

As the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case next month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said "some forces" may try to take advantage of the situation and create fissure among communities.

He made a pitch for ensuring peace among all sections of the society.

Pawar made the remarks at the meeting of the NCP MLAs, who re-elected the party's lawmaker from Baramati, Ajit Pawar, as their legislature party leader.

Close

Referring to the decades-old land title dispute case, Pawar said the Ram Janmabhoomi is a matter of faith for a big section of the people in the country.

related news

On the other hand, there is a different sentiment among the minorities given the background of riots that followed Babri mosque demolition in 1992, he noted.

"I can see the sentiment among the minorities now is that they will accept whatever verdict the judiciary will give...There is a need to take steps to ensure peace in the society, whatever will be the verdict," Pawar said.

"Some forces may try to take advantage of the situation by creating fissure among communities. We cannot rule out possibility that this will have repercussion on the social unity," he said as he made a pitch for ensuring peace and fraternity among all sections of the society.

The former Union minister, however, did not name the "forces".

In the land dispute case of Ayodhya, the top court had reserved its judgment on October 16.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Pawar also said the party needs to play the role of a strong opposition given the response it received from the people in the October 21 elections.

The former Union agriculture minister asked the party leaders to highlight the crisis in the farm and industrial sectors.

Pawar also stressed the need to expand the 20-year-old party's base in urban areas.

The NCP won 54 seats in the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:03 am

tags #Ayodhya #India #Politics #Sharad Pawar

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.