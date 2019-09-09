App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Some errors in NRC's final list, govt should remove those before moving ahead: RSS

RSS' joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale described NRC as a "complicated and a complex issue" as names of many Bangladeshi illegal immigrants are in voters list.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The RSS on September 9 said there are "some errors" in the final list of National Register of Citizens in Assam and the government should remove those before moving forward, but asserted that the exercise is a welcome step.

Concerns were raised at the RSS' three-day annual coordination meeting with its affiliates on the first day of the meet on September 7 over several genuine people being left out of the final list of the NRC in Assam, majority of whom they claimed are Hindus, sources said.

BJP's general secretary Ram Madhav, who is also party's incharge for all the seven northeastern states have briefed the meeting about the NRC exercise carried out in Assam and its final list.

Addressing the press conference on the final day of the Sangh's coordination meeting, RSS' joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale described NRC as a "complicated and a complex issue" as names of many Bangladeshi illegal immigrants are in voters list.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #India #NRC Bill #Politics

