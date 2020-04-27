Some earning profits in sale of COVID-19 test kits to govt, PM must intervene: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government and demanded that the Prime Minister take strict immediate action against them.

The Congress cited media reports about rapid test kits for COVID-19 being sold at around 150 per cent profits to the government and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fix responsibility for the same.

"When the entire country is fighting against the COVID-19 disaster, some people are still profiteering. One detests and feels ashamed of such a corrupt mindset. We demand from the prime minister strict action against these profiteers. The country will never pardon them," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said it was "shameful and inhuman" that people were supplying test kits bought for Rs 225 at Rs 600 to the state exchequer.











