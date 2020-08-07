172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|some-congress-leaders-disappointed-over-partys-reaction-to-ram-temple-groundbreaking-ceremony-5660861.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Some Congress leaders 'disappointed' over party's reaction to Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony

Former minority affairs minister K Rahman Khan said he was disappointed with the ‘whole change’ that is taking place in Congress by ‘forgetting its values’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several Congress leaders have expressed their unease and disappointment with the way their party has reacted to the bhoomi poojan ceremony organised for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, The Indian Express reported.

While these leaders are not against the construction of the temple as the Supreme Court verdict favoured it, they also feel that some leaders in the grand old party should have reflected on the sentiment of the minorities.

"I have no problem if any of my colleagues celebrates one part of the judgment. (But) I would expect and hope that when the other part of the judgment is implemented that they will celebrate that too. And that is not just for my own party but also for the Prime Minister," former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said.

Close

Former minority affairs minister K Rahman Khan said he was disappointed with the 'whole change' that is taking place in the Congress by 'forgetting its values'. Former Rajya Sabha MP Rashid Alvi also expressed his disappointment over the Congress not questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for performing the groundbreaking ceremony and "violating his Constitutional oath".

related news

"There are voices dissenting from the party’s voice — and I am one of them. My voice is different, especially from that of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath," All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and a legislator from Bihar, Shakeel Ahmed Khan said.

Khan was referring to Nath's statement when he had said that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had opened the locks of the then Babri Masjid and that no one should take credit for the Ram Temple.

"Any person who is sensitive and committed to secularism needs to say… let us respect the judgment in toto. The judgment says a temple and a mosque (should be built). If somebody is building the temple, you give them your support. If somebody is building a mosque, you should support (them too)… but the mosque is…delayed. They (Muslim side) haven’t come forward," Khurshid added.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.