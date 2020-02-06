Solved Article 370, Ram Mandir, triple talaq issues by not working the 'old way': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 6, attacked the opposition for questioning “why the government was in such a hurry”. PM Modi said that the Centre would not have been able to deliver on numerous initiatives had it worked “the old way”.

“The opposition has asked why is the government is in such a hurry (to legislate),” PM Modi said, adding: “If we worked as per the old ways: Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement”.

The prime minister said that people of India had seen “our work for five years and then once again blessed us, so that we work even faster”.

“We are aware that the country is not ready to wait for too long even after 70 years of independence. Hence, we want to work with speed and scale, sensitivity and solution,” PM Modi added.

The prime minister said that it is due to “the speed of this government that in the last five years, 37 crore people got bank accounts, 11 crore people got toilets in their homes, 13 crore people got gas connections and two crore people got their own homes.”



#PMinLokSabha | "This is just a trailer," says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to PM Modi in #LokSabha, as Opposition raises "Long live #MahatmaGandhi" slogans

PM #NarendraModi replies, "For you, Mahatma Gandhi can be a trailer for you. For us, he is a lifeline" pic.twitter.com/AazelIrwtU — moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) February 6, 2020

He also said that things were changing in the Northeast and that the region was becoming a growth engine. “Great work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region,” he added.

PM Modi added that the recently signed Bodo Accord “is special because it has brought all stakeholders together and we are moving towards a more peaceful era.”

The prime minister urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to discuss and debate on economic issues in Parliament.

“Much has been said about CAA, ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India,” the prime minister said.

“Pakistan did not leave any stone unturned to instigate Indian Muslims. Now that Pakistan’s instigations are not working, some Indians are doing it,” PM Modi said.

“Those who have been removed from office by the people of India are now doing the unthinkable. They see citizens on the basis of their faith. We are different. We see everyone as an Indian… The day Congress starts seeing India from India’s point-of-view, they will realise their mistakes. Had Congress not opposed CAA, the country would not have seen their true face,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi was replying to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ taken up by the Lok Sabha on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address.

On January 31, President Kovind had hailed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as "historic" in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. This had prompted some opposition members to protest.

President Kovind had also said that Parliament has created a record in the first seven months of the new government headed by Narendra Modi by enacting several landmark legislations.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s earlier remark that “the youth will hit PM Modi with sticks in six months’ time if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country”, PM Modi said: “I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks.”