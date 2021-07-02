Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denies meeting Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari allegedly met SG Tushar Mehta on July 1, but the latter has denied any rendezvous.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on July 2 refuted Trinamool Congress (TMC) allegations that he met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Confirming that the Bengal BJP leader did, however, come to his house, Mehta said that Adhikari’s visit was unannounced, which is why he could not spare time to meet him, reported Live Law.

When Adhikari came to SG Tushar Mehta’s residence-cum- office at 3 pm on July 1, he was reportedly already attending a “pre-scheduled meeting”.

Mehta said: “My staff requested him to sit in the waiting room of my office building and offered him a cup of tea. When my meeting was over and thereafter my PPS informed me about his arrival, I requested my PPS to convey to Adhikari my inability to meet him and apologise as he had to wait.”

The Solicitor General’s clarification came after TMC leaders -- Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Mahua Moitra -- wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to remove Mehta from his post over his meeting with Adhikari.

The TMC MPs pointed out that Adhikari, who has been indicted in Narada and Sarada scams, met with Mehta, who advises central investigating agencies on graft cases. This means the meeting was in a conflict of interest with the Solicitor General’s duties.

The letter shot by TMC leaders read: “We state that the act of the learned Solicitor General to provide an opportunity of audience to Suvendu Adhikari not only reeks of impropriety but also raises the question of integrity and taints the post occupied by the learned Solicitor General.”

