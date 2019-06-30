App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Social media should be used for the good of mankind, says Mamata Banerjee

On world Social Media Day, Banerjee also said that social media should not be used to spread fake news and misinformation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 3o stressed that social media should be used for the good of mankind.

On world Social Media Day, Banerjee also said that social media should not be used to spread fake news and misinformation.

"Today is World #SocialMediaDay. Social media should be used for the good of mankind. It must not misused by anyone to spread dangerous #fakenews and misinformation," she wrote on her Twitter handle on June 30 morning.


First Published on Jun 30, 2019 10:50 am

tags #India #Politics

