So much to learn from Rahul Gandhi, says Robert Vadra

It has almost been a month since Rahul Gandhi has resigned from the post of Congress party chief. The Indian National Congress seems to have hit rock bottom as it reels under a leadership crisis with no silver lining in sight.

Moreover, several members have resigned or are defecting. So, to lift the morale of Congress members and followers at such testing times, Robert Vadra, Gandhi’s brother-in-law, left a heartfelt message heaping praises on him on social media.

Businessman Vadra, who is married to Rahul’s sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took to Facebook on July 13 and wrote: “There is so much to learn from you.”

Lauding the Congress scion’s contributions, he said that serving one’s country is a responsibility far greater than any party post.

He further wrote: “The Indian populace, which comprises 65 percent of the young - (under 45 years), looks up to you and other young leaders for direction.”

Vadra added that Rahul has shown immense strength of character over the years and that his decision to forge a greater connect with the grassroots has been lauded by all and sundry.

His social media post came at a time when the party leaders are still scrambling to find a suitable successor to Rahul Gandhi, who would be fit to take over the reins of the party.

Rahul had resigned in May after taking full responsibility for his party’s poor performance in the national general elections. Not only was the Congress party defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party by a huge margin, but it also defeated the Grand Old Party in its bastion – Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency.

Rahul won in Kerala’s Wayanad – the second seat he had contested elections from – and he now represents the constituency in Parliament.

Earlier in July, he had posted a detailed, four-page letter on Twitter, citing all the reasons that led him to resign from the Congress’s top post. Subsequently, his Twitter bio was also edited, and his party designation was removed.