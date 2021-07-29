MARKET NEWS

English
Smriti Irani’s son to perform Bhoomi Pujan for her Amethi house today

Smriti Irani, who has been residing in a rented accommodation in Amethi till now, had told reporters earlier this year that she would invite all the people from her constituency during the bhoomi pujan.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
WCD Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to become an Amethi MP, will start constructing her house in the constituency.

Her son Johar Irani will perform the Bhoomi Pujan on July 29, News 18 Hindi reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been residing in a rented accommodation in Amethi till now. She told reporters earlier in 2021 that she would invite all the people from her constituency during the Bhoomi Pujan.

The luxurious house is being built by the Amethi MP on 11 Biswa land in Medan Mawai village, Gauriganj. Smriti Irani had got the land registered in the Gauriganj Sub-Registration Office for Rs 12,11,000 on February 22, 2021.

After winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi constituency, which used to be Rahul Gandhi’s turf, Smriti Irani had promised the electorate that they would not be “neglected” as long as she is the elected representative. She further assured them that she would find a way to ensure the people of Amethi do not have to travel to Delhi every time they want their grievances heard.

Acting on the promise, the Union Minister purchased the land parcel earlier this year and pointed out that no other Member of Parliament had ever made this constituency their home.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi without naming him she had said: “History is witness to the fact that no Amethi MP ever built his house and stayed here.”

Irani had further said: “The people of Amethi always wondered if their MP would ever reside here after building his house…. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I had promised that I would make my house here and do all my work from here. For this, I have got a plot of land registered.”

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Amethi #Smriti Irani
first published: Jul 29, 2021 03:01 pm

