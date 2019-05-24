App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smriti Irani thanks Amethi for victory

In a tweet, Irani said, "Ek nayi subah Amethi ke liye, ek naya sankalp. Dhanyawad Amethi, shat shat naman. Apne vikas per vishwas jataya, kamal ka phool khilaya. Amethi ka abhaar" (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolve. Thank you Amethi. You showed faith in development and for helping lotus bloom).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After uprooting Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his party bastion, BJP leader Smriti Irani Friday thanked the people here for helping the lotus bloom. Irani defeated the Congress president and sitting MP by a margin of 55,120 votes

In a tweet, Irani said, "Ek nayi subah Amethi ke liye, ek naya sankalp. Dhanyawad Amethi, shat shat naman. Apne vikas per vishwas jataya, kamal ka phool khilaya. Amethi ka abhaar" (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolve. Thank you Amethi. You showed faith in development and for helping lotus bloom).
First Published on May 24, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Smriti Irani

