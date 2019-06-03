App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smriti Irani takes charge of WCD Ministry

The Amethi MP has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Smriti Irani Monday took charge as the Union Women and Child Development Minister. She was welcomed by senior officials of the ministry and Minister of State in the WCD Ministry Debashree Chaudhuri.

Soon after assuming charge, Irani held a meeting with all senior officials of the ministry.

The Amethi MP has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

Close

She had met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

Irani emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.