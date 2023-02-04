 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

PTI
Feb 04, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

She alleged it is a reflection of the animosity the party has towards President Droupadi Murmmu from the day she took office.

Smriti Irani (File Image)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed the Congress for disrupting the proceedings in Parliament demanding an independent investigation into the allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

She alleged it is a reflection of the animosity the party has towards President Droupadi Murmmu from the day she took office. Parliament was adjourned for the second consecutive day on Friday without transacting any business after the Opposition stepped up its demand for an independent investigation into the allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion and a JPC probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout.

”The government has repeatedly said they are open for any conversation, but why would it not begin (not allow) with a vote of thanks to the President’s speech? That the Opposition has always taken a stand which is anti-President of India is known to every citizen of the country,” the Union Women and Child Development minister said while addressing a press conference here.