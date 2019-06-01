App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smriti Irani meets Maneka Gandhi to discuss important issues in WCD Ministry

Newly-appointed Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

Sharing a picture with Gandhi on Twitter, Irani said she is "grateful" to the former Women and Child Development minister for "sparing her valuable time and blessing her".

"It was extremely kind of her to highlight important issues in the WCD Ministry and guide me on the way forward," Irani tweeted.

She is yet to formally take charge of the WCD Ministry. Preparation has already begun at the Women and Child Development Ministry to welcome Irani, who is likely to assume office on Monday, sources said.

From tackling malnutrition and stunted growth among children to drafting the regulations for sexual harassment at workplace, a host of challenges await Irani, who was appointed as the WCD Minister on Friday.

Among several issues that await the Union minister are completing the registration of child care institutions and ensuring that the anti-trafficking bill passes the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

She emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Irani has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #India #Modi 2.0 Cabinet #Politics #Smriti Irani #WCD Ministry

