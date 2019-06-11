App
Politics
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:48 PM IST

Smriti Irani meets Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss solutions for malnutrition among women, children

Smriti Irani met Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on June 10 and reviewed various ongoing projects of the ministry in the state.

PTI
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on June 11 met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to deliberate on solutions related to malnutrition among women and children.

Irani had on Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the progress of 'Poshan Abhiyaan' in the state.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:37 pm

#India #Politics

