Smriti Irani meets Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss solutions for malnutrition among women, children



Met CM @sarbanandsonwal ji in Guwahati to discuss progress of POSHAN Abhiyan in Assam and deliberated on solutions to make Assam a leading state in the fight against malnutrition among children & women.

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 11, 2019

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on June 11 met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to deliberate on solutions related to malnutrition among women and children.

Irani had on Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the progress of 'Poshan Abhiyaan' in the state.

She met Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on June 10 and reviewed various ongoing projects of the ministry in the state.