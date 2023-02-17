 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smriti Irani hits out at George Soros for 'attack' on Indian democracy

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani on February 17 lashed out at billionaire investor George Soros, accusing him of attacking the Indian democracy. She asked Indians to denounce the intention of Soros, who has allegedly declared his ill-intention to intervene into the democratic process of the country.

“Today, as a citizen, I call upon every individual and organisation –  society or political - to denounce the intention of this individual (Gerorge Soros) who seeks to demonise our democracy, weaken our democratic interests, and who brings an onslaught to the economy of the India all so that he can personally gain," she said.

Irani’s statement came soon after Soros said that the crisis related to industrialist Gautam Adani would trigger a “democratic revival in India” following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament”.

Soros made his remarks ahead of the Munich Security Conference. “This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naïve, but I expect a democratic revival in India,” he said.