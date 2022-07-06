Smriti Irani appointed union minister for minority affairs after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani was on July 6 appointed as the union minister for minority affairs after the incumbent Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned.

Irani, 50, would be heading the minority affairs ministry in addition to her existing charge as the union minister for women and child welfare.

Apart from Naqvi, Janata Dal (United) leader Ram Chandra Prakash Singh, who was serving as the union steel minister, also resigned earlier today. His portfolio has been assigned as an additional charge to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The resignations of Naqvi and Singh came a day before their Rajya Sabha terms were set to expire.

President Ram Nath Kovind has "accepted the resignations" of both the ministers, stated an official release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Further, as advised by the prime minister, the President has directed that Smriti Irani be assigned the charge of the ministry of minority affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio," it said.

The President also "directed that Scindia, cabinet minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio", the release further noted.

Naqvi, who was heading the minority affairs ministry since 2016, was also the sole Muslim face in the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Speculations are rife that Naqvi could be projected as the ruling BJP's candidate in the upcoming vice presidential elections, slated for August 6.

The speculations gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Union Cabinet meeting held today, reportedly praised Naqvi for his role as a minister over the past eight years.

Naqvi, who was serving his third term as a Rajya Sabha MP, was also the Deputy Leader of Parliament's Upper House since July 2021.

His successor, Irani, has also served as the minister for textiles from 2016-2021, minister for information and broadcasting from 2017-18 and minister for human resource development from 2014-16.