App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SM Krishna from BJP, Deve Gowda from JD(S): Bangalore North might witness clash of clans

The move to field Krishna could be BJP's strategy to pre-empt Gowda's possible candidature, as the saffron party feels Gowda would be hesitant to take on Krishna in a direct battle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Karnataka's North Bangalore Parliamentary constituency might witness a high-voltage battle between two senior leaders, former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, according to a report by The Hindu.

While speculation is rife that Gowda might contest from the constituency, the report states that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is thinking of fielding Krishna to counter the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo.

Sources told the newspaper that the move could be the saffron party's strategy to pre-empt Gowda's possible candidature, since BJP feels Gowda would be hesitant to take on Krishna in a direct battle.

Both Gowda and Krishna are former chief ministers of Karnataka, and belong to the Vokkaliga community. However, they have never had a direct face-off with each other.

related news

According to the report, BJP feels that while Krishna has a positive image in Bengaluru for developing it as an Information Technology (IT) hub, the JD(S) is trying to make inroads there by fielding a tall leader like Gowda. JD(S) currently has two Lok Sabha members.

According to the report, BJP insiders feel that fielding Krishna would help the BJP in retaining its Vokkaliga votes, which the party fears might get cut in the event of Gowda contesting from Bangalore North.

Moreover, the report states that the saffron party is not averse to denying tickets to sitting legislators if they are not "winnable" candidates.

"The BJP high command’s instruction is clear: to fight for every seat and winnability is the only factor for ticket distribution," a senior party leader told the newspaper.

Union Minister Sadanand Gowda currently represents the constituency. BJP has won all three Lok Sabha seats in Bengaluru since 2009. The development comes on the background of reports of in-fighting within Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

The coalition had earlier also alleged that the BJP is launching 'Operation Lotus 2.0' to poach Congress legislators and engineer a fall in the state government.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2018 #India #Karnataka #Lok Sabha Polls 2018 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.