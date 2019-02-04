SM Krishna from BJP, Deve Gowda from JD(S): Bangalore North might witness clash of clans

Karnataka's North Bangalore Parliamentary constituency might witness a high-voltage battle between two senior leaders, former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, according to a report by The Hindu.

While speculation is rife that Gowda might contest from the constituency, the report states that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is thinking of fielding Krishna to counter the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo.

Sources told the newspaper that the move could be the saffron party's strategy to pre-empt Gowda's possible candidature, since BJP feels Gowda would be hesitant to take on Krishna in a direct battle.

Both Gowda and Krishna are former chief ministers of Karnataka, and belong to the Vokkaliga community. However, they have never had a direct face-off with each other.

According to the report, BJP feels that while Krishna has a positive image in Bengaluru for developing it as an Information Technology (IT) hub, the JD(S) is trying to make inroads there by fielding a tall leader like Gowda. JD(S) currently has two Lok Sabha members.

According to the report, BJP insiders feel that fielding Krishna would help the BJP in retaining its Vokkaliga votes, which the party fears might get cut in the event of Gowda contesting from Bangalore North.

Moreover, the report states that the saffron party is not averse to denying tickets to sitting legislators if they are not "winnable" candidates.

"The BJP high command’s instruction is clear: to fight for every seat and winnability is the only factor for ticket distribution," a senior party leader told the newspaper.

Union Minister Sadanand Gowda currently represents the constituency. BJP has won all three Lok Sabha seats in Bengaluru since 2009. The development comes on the background of reports of in-fighting within Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) coalition government.