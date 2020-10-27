172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|slipper-thrown-at-nitish-kumar-at-public-meeting-in-bihar-6019031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Slipper thrown at Nitish Kumar at public meeting in Bihar

Police took four persons in custody on the charge of creating disturbances at the chief minister's rally, police sources said.

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar during the virtual rally
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar during the virtual rally

A slipper was flung towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by some protestors while he was going towards his helicopter after completing speech at an election meeting in Sakra in Muzaffarpur district, but it missed the target.

Police took four persons in custody on the charge of creating disturbances at the chief minister's rally, police sources said.

The Sakra incident is in the series of protests Kumar is facing during his rallies in different parts of the state. At many places, Kumar lost his cool and chided the protestors for "acting on behalf of political rivals" and telling them that nobody is bothered even if they don't vote for him.

Close

Addressing rallies in Sakra and Mahua, Kumar hit out at the RJD for making "fake" promises during polls to "cheat" the people. Kumar has been deriding opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs if voted to power.

related news

Kumar addressed rallies at Sakra and Kanti in Muzaffarpur district then he moved to neighbouring Vaishali district where he spoke at public meetings in Mahua and Mahnar assembly seats.

Mahua constituency is in the news because Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who represented it in the outgoing assembly, has relinquished it and moved to Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur district.

Mahnar too is in the media headlines because it includes the native place of veteran socialist leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who had quit RJD before his death last month. His son Satya Prakash Singh has joined JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar.

"Some leaders are making lofty promises before polls to cheat people, they have no genuine interest in work, whereas we have translated all our promises into reality," Kumar said taking a swipe at Lalu Prasad's headed party while speaking at Mahua. Kumar said while the RJD cared for one family (of Prasad) and some caste and community but our successive governments have worked for promoting interests of all caste and creed.

Like in the earlier rallies, Kumar reeled out data to underscore developmental records of the RJD during its 15-year rule and that of the NDA ministries for an equal duration after 2005.

"For some family means wife, sons and daughters for me Bihar is the family for whom we work tirelessly," the chief minister said, taking a jibe at his bete noire RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

He highlighted development work done in the last five years by executing "saat nishchay" (seven resolves) of good governance and promised to carry forward the work by implementing seond part of the seven resolves which will include providing irrigation to every farm land.

Accompanied by state minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, the chief minister reminded people of the "jungle raj" prevailing in the state during the RJD regime when crime was rampant and asserted how his government ended it and established "rule of law."
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 08:05 am

tags #Bihar #Bihar Election 2020 #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.