English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    SKM meets to review progress on promises made by Centre to farmers

    The closed-door meeting is being held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and will continue till 5 pm.

    PTI
    March 14, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
    Women farmers work in a paddy field. (Representative image: Reuters)

    Women farmers work in a paddy field. (Representative image: Reuters)

    A day-long meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to review the progress made so far by the Centre on the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP, and decide the future course of action began on Monday in the city.

    The closed-door meeting is being held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and will continue till 5 pm.

    The SKM had spearheaded a year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. It had suspended the stir on December 9 last year after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its six other demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.

    According to an SKM functionary, the agenda of the meeting is to review the progress made on the assurance letter given by the government on December 9, 2021, to the SKM, the national action plan on the issue of MSP and in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

    A scheme for building a memorial for the farmers who died during the agitation against the agricultural laws will also be discussed during the meeting, he said. "A roadmap will be decided to pressure the central government to ensure a legal guarantee on minimum support price and the fulfilment of other demands," he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Internal issues of the SKM such as rules and regulations, the current status of funds and a decision on farmers' unions that contested the Punjab Assembly polls will also be discussed during the meeting.
    PTI
    Tags: #farm #farmers #India #Politics #Samukta Kisan morcha #SKM
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 11:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.