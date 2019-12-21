App
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Situation returning to normal amid heavy security deployment in Delhi areas

Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital on December 20.

Demonstrators and Delhi Police scuffle during anti-CAA protests on December 15 in Delhi. (Representative image)
The situation in areas hit by violence during protests against the new citizenship law is gradually returning to normal, police said on December 21, and assured that a heavy deployment of security personnel has been made in Old Delhi and Seemapuri.

Manish Seth, secretary of Daryaganj Traders' Association, said all shops in the area opened on December 21 morning and there's no unrest. He said police have been keeping a tight vigil.

A senior police officer from Shahdara district said situation was under control in the area.

"Delhi Police have dominated the area and are conducting flag marches since Friday evening to ensure that no untoward incident is reported," he added.

The Jamia Millia Islamia, which has been seeing protests against the law, has a public meeting lined up by activists on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a protest-march in the day.

On December 20, a clash between police and protesters had ensued in Daryaganj, prompting police to use water cannon on the agitators, some of whom had turned violent and set on fire a car. Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from Seemapuri, where an additional deputy commissioner of police suffered minor injuries.

First Published on Dec 21, 2019 01:10 pm

