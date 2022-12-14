 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sitharaman hits back at TMC's Mahua Moitra; says you can find Pappu in West Bengal

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST

In Lok Sabha, Sitharaman also sought to highlight the difference in situation in terms of post election results in Gujarat and West Bengal.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File image)

Smarting under Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's attack on Modi government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit back saying "Pappu" can be found in West Bengal and the "maachis" of people's mandate given to Mamata Banerjee's party led to arson and loot in the state post election victory.

Gujarat was peaceful post BJP's recent assembly election victory but there was "arson, looting, rape and burning of houses of our party workers" after TMC won the West Bengal polls in 2021, the minister said.

"Loktantra mein janata sarkar ke haath mein maachis dethi hain. Isliye, prashan yeh nahi hona chahiye ki haath mein maachis kisne di, asli prashan to yeh hai ki maachis ka upayog kis prakar kiya gaya (In democracy, people give matchsticks in the hands of the government. So the question should not be that who gave the matchsticks but how the matchsticks were used)," Sitharaman said.

On Tuesday, Moitra criticised the government over certain macroeconomic data and also remarked that the question is not who started the fire but who gave the "mad man" the "maachis".

While hitting back at Moitra during the reply to the debate on the supplementary demand for grants, Sitharaman also said, "hamare haath main jab maachis thee, humne Ujjawala diya, humne Ujala diya, humne PM Kisan diya, humne Swachh Bharat Abhiyan chalaya (when we got the mandate, we gave free cooking gas, electricity connections, Rs 6,000 annual cash to farmers, and started clean India campaign).