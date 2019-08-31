App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sitaram Yechury writes to Ashok Gehlot; condemns police action against CPI(M) leaders

Yechury alleged that "hordes" of uniformed policemen illegally entered the CPI(M) office, arrested former MLAs and CPI(M) leaders Amra Ram and Pema Ram while scores of others were dragged out.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the action taken by Sikar Police against some party leaders.

Yechury alleged that "hordes" of uniformed policemen illegally entered the CPI(M) office, arrested former MLAs and CPI(M) leaders Amra Ram and Pema Ram while scores of others were dragged out.

Subsequently, while Amra Ram was released, Pema Ram was taken into custody and had to apply for bail which was granted to him the following day in court, he alleged.

Close

"The police dared to enter the CPI(M) office without any warrant in a display of aggressive lawlessness. This is totally unacceptable. I request you to take urgent action against those responsible," he alleged demanding immediate action against those responsible.

related news

"I have also learnt that the police dealt in a brutal way with young men and women students who were peacefully demonstrating against what they consider was a manipulation of the results of a women's college."

"Young women were manhandled by male police. Press photographs and videos show the extent of the brutality leading to several students suffering fractures," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 31, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.